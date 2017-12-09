FEMA mobile homes used after Louisiana flood sent to Texas

BATON ROUGE - More than 500 Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile homes used in Louisiana after last year's flooding have been moved to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA says the manufactured housing units sent to Louisiana's neighbor had been vacated by flood victims who returned to repaired homes or found other permanent housing.

More than half the 4,490 Louisiana households who received mobile homes after the August 2016 flooding have moved out of the units, according to FEMA. The agency says the number of mobile homes heading from Louisiana to Texas will grow larger as even more Louisiana occupants wrap up their home rebuilding.

FEMA says after a family vacates a mobile home, it cleans and inspects the units to make sure they can be reused before they are reallocated.