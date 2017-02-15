FEMA mobile disaster recovery center to open for tornado survivors in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – A FEMA mobile disaster recovery center will open on Feb. 16 in Livingston Parish for homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage as a result of last week's tornadoes.

The mobile recovery center is located at the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 20399 Government Boulevard. The center is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Specialists from the state of Louisiana, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration along with other organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information about assistance available to survivors.

Individuals are encouraged to register for FEMA assistance by phone or online before visiting the center. Survivors can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free lines are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Applicants will be asked to provide:

- Social Security number



- Address of the damaged primary residence



- Description of the damage



- Information about insurance coverage



- A current contact telephone number



- As address where they can receive mail



- Bank account and routing numbers for those preferring direct deposit of funds