FEMA grants additional $10. 4 million to area schools for flood recovery

BATON ROUGE - Sen. John Kennedy announced Tuesday that FEMA is granting $10.4 million in Public Assistance Funds to school districts in Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and the city of Baker.

The East Baton Rouge School Board will receive $8.3 million. The Livingston Parish School Board will receive $1.1 million. Baker Schools System will receive $1 million.

“The 2016 flooding didn’t just impact homes and businesses. It also devastated many schools,” Sen. Kennedy said. “Every bit of funding counts when you’re rebuilding. I’m thankful for this funding and will continue to work with our school districts until they are whole again.”