FEMA faulted for failed contracts to deliver hurricane aide

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new investigation by Democrats on a Senate oversight committee finds the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts for hurricane supplies without adequately researching whether winning bidders could deliver what they promised.

The investigation followed disclosures by The Associated Press that a newly created Florida company with an unproven record had won more than $30 million in FEMA contracts but never delivered supplies after Hurricane Maria damaged homes in Puerto Rico. The report from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs said FEMA officials were required to determine that a bidding company was capable of fulfilling a contract.

It said FEMA was permitted under federal rules to rank a proposal from a company with demonstrated successful past performance higher than one with no experience offering a lower price.