FEMA extends hotel stay program until May 31

BATON ROUGE - FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program has been extended for an additional 20 days.

Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotel/motels through the night of Tuesday, May 30, 2017 but must check out by Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

The move marks the ninth time that the TSA program has been extended. The program was scheduled to end on May 11.

The TSA program is intended to provide “short-term sheltering” to flood survivors by allowing them to stay in FEMA approved hotel rooms.