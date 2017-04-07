FEMA extends hotel stay program until May 11

BATON ROUGE – FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program has been extended until May 2017.

Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotel/motels through the night of Wednesday, May 10, 2017 but must check out by Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Following a mid-extension review, some applicants may be found ineligible for continued hotel stays as of Tuesday, April 25, 2017 with a checkout on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The TSA program is intended to provide “short-term sheltering” to flood survivors by allowing them to stay in FEMA approved hotel rooms.