FEMA extends hotel stay program until May 11

46 minutes 41 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 2:30 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program has been extended until May 2017.

Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotel/motels through the night of Wednesday, May 10, 2017 but must check out by Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Following a mid-extension review, some applicants may be found ineligible for continued hotel stays as of Tuesday, April 25, 2017 with a checkout on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The TSA program is intended to provide “short-term sheltering” to flood survivors by allowing them to stay in FEMA approved hotel rooms.

