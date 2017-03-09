77°
Latest Weather Blog
FEMA extends hotel stay program until April 11
BATON ROUGE – FEMA says the Transitional Housing Assistance program has been extended by one month for Louisiana flood survivors.
Eligible residents can stay in participating hotels/motels until Tuesday, April 11. Those hotel stay bills are then sent directly to FEMA.
FEMA says the program is a short-term housing option and survivors should be actively looking for long term housing solutions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parish boss suspended for using "n word"
-
One killed, second injured in shooting on Lorraine Street
-
2-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool
-
Homeowners out thousands, sued by contractor that did little work
-
Law enforcement say homeowner justified in killing intruder