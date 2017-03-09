77°
FEMA extends hotel stay program until April 11

March 09, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – FEMA says the Transitional Housing Assistance program has been extended by one month for Louisiana flood survivors.

Eligible residents can stay in participating hotels/motels until Tuesday, April 11. Those hotel stay bills are then sent directly to FEMA.

FEMA says the program is a short-term housing option and survivors should be actively looking for long term housing solutions.

