FEMA: Disaster recovery center opening in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says a disaster recovery center is opening in eastern New Orleans to help people whose homes and businesses were damaged by the tornado last week.



Representatives from state and federal government and volunteer groups will be there to answer questions and help people apply for help.



A news release says the center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday and then move to regular business hours until further notice.



It's in the East New Orleans Public Library.



President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration Saturday for Orleans and Livingston parishes. The declaration means people can get aid including grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.