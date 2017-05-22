FEMA awards $1 million for debris removal in Central

BATON ROUGE – More than $1 million in a federal grant has been awarded for debris removal for the City of Central, FEMA announced Monday.

The grant has been awarded for debris removal for the August flood. The funds come from FEMA's Public Assistance program and continues to reimburse eligible Louisiana jurisdictions for reasonable costs involved in debris removal. The categories are household garbage, construction debris, vegetative debris, household hazardous waste, white goods (i.e. washing machines, refrigerators, etc.) and electronics.

FEMA has paid, as of May 22, more than $77 million for debris removal in Louisiana's eligible parishes since the August flood.

FEMA's Public Assistance program helps to repair or replace critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, public buildings and schools.