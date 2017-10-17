FEMA aid approved for Louisiana parishes impacted by Harvey

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana has been approved to receive federal assistance to help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and members of the state's congressional delegation announced Monday that President Donald Trump signed off on the FEMA aid request.

Five days after striking Texas as a Category 4 hurricane in August, Harvey hit southwest Louisiana as a tropical storm.

The Edwards administration says FEMA assistance for government agencies and certain nonprofits will be available in 20 of the state's parishes. The program can reimburse them for debris removal, repair of damaged buildings and emergency response to the storm.

The state also is eligible for dollars aimed at fortifying communities, to make them less vulnerable to future storms.

Louisiana's request for FEMA aid to help individual households is under review.