FEMA: 1,001 households transition from MHUs to permanent housing since flood

By: Alicia Serrano
BATON ROUGE – More than a thousand households have made improvements in recovery and moved out of FEMA Manufactured Housing Units to more permanent housing. 

Immediately following the August 2016 flood, more than 4,600 eligible households were licensed into MHUs, according to FEMA. 

East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes account for a majority of households in MHUs. Currently, about 3,500 households are living in MHUs while they work toward a permanent housing plan. 

MHUs were provided as a temporary housing solution by FEMA at the request of the state if no other housing options were available. Flood survivors may be eligible to stay in an MHU for up to 18 months, until February 2018, if they continue to work on their long-term housing plans. 

According to FEMA, re certification teams with Individual Assistance meet regularly with applicants in all MHUs to review the applicant's housing plan. FEMA says 72 percent of flood survivors are on track with permanent housing plans. All applicants living in MHUs must actively seek permanent housing. 

