'Felony Lane Gang' members arrested for vehicle burglaries, thefts

BATON ROUGE – Deputies arrested four men who are believed to be members of the Florida based "Felony Lang Gang."

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the gang burglarizes vehicles to steal womens' ID's, checks and debit cards. Then, female gang members go to the victim's bank and write a check stolen from another victim in a previous burglary.

Deputies say the gang will travel to an area in large groups and will split up to commit vehicle burglaries. According to EBRSO, the gang then cashes the stolen checks and split the money amongst the group.

On Feb. 7, authorities responded to a call from the Whitney Bank stating that a woman was trying to cash a stolen check. When officers arrived, they stopped the woman's vehicle and discovered several stolen driver's licenses, checks and debit cards.

According to arrest documents, one of the victims was contacted and told detectives that her purse was stolen two days before from her vehicle parked at a funeral home when she was visiting her mother's grave.

The woman and two others were arrested and led to the additional arrests of 21-year-old Kevon Brown, 22-year-old Shawn Adams, 23-year-old Frank Jackson and 24-year-old Michael Gibbs on charges of principal to simple burglary and principal to theft.

Investigators say the four men were found in possession of items stolen from the Baton Rouge area.