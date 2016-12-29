Felon with active burglary warrant arrested

BATON ROUGE – A convicted felon with an active arrest warrant for burglary and an extensive criminal background was arrested Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police charged 33-year-old Dwayne Cossett with illegal carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.

Police were following up on an investigation regarding individuals trafficking drugs and carrying firearms in the parking lot of 2001 Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Detectives setup surveillance on the parking lot and saw two individuals loading a television into the rear of a vehicle in the space next to detectives. Detectives then saw the handle of a pistol in Cossett's right pocket sticking out.

Detectives got out of their vehicle and told Cossett to stop. According to arrest records, Cossett then took the gun from his pocket and began to flee. Cossett was apprehended.

Investigators later learned that there was an active arrest warrant for Cossett for a burglary in October. In that incident, police say he stole a Playstation and two wedding rings.

Arrest records indicate that Cossett is a convicted felon for several burglary, drug and firearms charges. He was also on parole for simple burglary. Additionally, the firearm Cossett had, a .45 caliber semi automatic gun, was reported stolen in Livingston Parish.

Cossett was booked into parish prison on the above charges.