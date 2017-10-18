Felon driving stolen truck fires on deputies during high-speed chase

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase and fired several rounds in their direction.

Authorities said that Daniel Borne was scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial on Tuesday on several charges.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to call that Borne had allegedly stolen a truck from a residence on East 58th Street in Cut Off. Authorities say, the homeowner said Borne arrived at the residence the night before on a stolen motorcycle. When the homeowner woke, Borne and the truck were gone.

During the deputies investigation, Borne returned to the area in the stolen truck. When deputies tried to stop Borne, he refused to stop and turn onto LA Highway 308. Borne forced several other vehicles off the road as he drove in the Larose area, turned on LA 657 then he turned onto LA 3235. At one point, a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

During the chase, Borne began firing several rounds from a handgun at the pursuing deputes.

Eventually, the truck driven by Borne ran out of gas near East 104 Street in Cut Off. At that time, Borne tried to flee on foot. He was quickly surrounded by deputies, who ordered him to surrender.

Borne, who still had the handgun in his possession, fired one shot into the ground then placed the gun to his own head. Deputies were able to convince Borne to drop the gun and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Borne is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.