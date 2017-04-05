Felon arrested after trying to fool officers with fake names

Photo: Baker PD

BAKER - Police arrested a felon for illegal firearm possession after he tried to lie about his identity Tuesday.

Police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 3000 block of Baker Blvd. According to arrest records, an officer found a man matching the suspect's description and began to question him.

According to the Baker Police Department, the man immediately told the officer that "the dude who just walked around the corner" had a gun. While he was speaking to the man, dispatch advised the officer that the man he was speaking with was the suspect.

The officer took the man into custody and asked for his name and date of birth. The man told the officer his name was "Darryle Lee", but he refused to give his date of birth.

The man then advised the officer that he had a gun in his pocket, and he was placed under arrest.

After a computer check for "Darryle Lee" yielded no results, the officer asked for the suspect's name once again. The man gave the name "Darrow Lee" and it also came up with no results.

According to arrest records, the man refused to give the officer any other name and said he would "kick his ***" if he weren't in handcuffs. He also threatened that his family would come and fight the officer.

The officer called Baker Court personnel and identified the man as a convicted felon, 47-year-old Evans Lee of St. Francisville.

Lee was then booked on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisiting an officer and public intimidation.