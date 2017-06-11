77°
Latest Weather Blog
Fellow Republicans press Trump about tapes
WASHINGTON - Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
And if he does, they want the president to hand them over to Congress or else possibly face a subpoena.
The request is a sign of escalating fallout from riveting testimony from Comey last week of undue pressure from Trump. Trump has responded to Comey's assertions by accusing him of lying.
Meanwhile, the Senate investigation into collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice is extending to a Trump Cabinet member.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in for sharp questioning Tuesday by senators on the Senate intelligence committee. Whether that hearing will be public or closed is not yet known.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
Donte Jackson's DBU track speed
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
Saints coach: Physician advises Fairley to give up football
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
Cauble's Rising Stars: Sophia Macias
-
Roger Cador retires at Southern
-
LSU baseball's last practice before Super Regional vs. MSU