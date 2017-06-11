77°
Fellow Republicans press Trump about tapes

June 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
  
And if he does, they want the president to hand them over to Congress or else possibly face a subpoena.
  
The request is a sign of escalating fallout from riveting testimony from Comey last week of undue pressure from Trump. Trump has responded to Comey's assertions by accusing him of lying.
  
Meanwhile, the Senate investigation into collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice is extending to a Trump Cabinet member.
  
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in for sharp questioning Tuesday by senators on the Senate intelligence committee. Whether that hearing will be public or closed is not yet known.

