Felicianas brace for possible winter weather

FELICIANAS – Monday started with sunshine and blue skies. But as the hours headed into Monday night, things changed. Both East and West Feliciana Parishes are bracing for cold. The areas are under a winter weather advisory.

"It's comfortable for now but it's going to get worse,” said Brandon Achord who lives in Wakefield.

Achord made sure he was ready and bought propane after he got off work.

“We have an old ceramic heater that we use to kind of heat things up a little bit, keeping all the dogs inside and keeping them warm,” said Achord.

Homeland Security officials are getting their parishes prepared.

“I'm not worried, I'm concerned,” said Jim Parker, the Deputy Director of Emergency Preparedness in East Feliciana Parish. “The biggest concern is freezing temperatures. If we get below freezing for 8 to 10 hours it can create some problems.”

Piles of sand to lay on the roads are ready if needed in Clinton and St. Francisville.

“The main thing that we're looking for is to make sure we keep our roads open. We have a lot of people who commute to Baton Rouge, they need to know if the roads are open,” added Cpt. Brian Spillman, the Homeland Security Director in West Feliciana Parish.

Cpt. Spillman said extra crews are on standby waiting to see if streets will be hit with freezing rain, sleet, or maybe even flurries Tuesday morning.

"We're just not sure. If it moves 10 miles south then we're fully impacted. If it stays 10 miles north of us, then it won't be as bad as a problem otherwise,” said Spillman.

Many aren't looking forward to it but everyone is getting ready to brace a possible winter storm heading their way.

If the roads do get bad, Homeland Security officials are asking people to avoid driving when possible.