Feeling the 100s, few spots to cool down

With a relatively warm and dry atmosphere, showers and thunderstorms will remain limited to the isolated category. Even where a brief cool-down occurs, returning sun will steam things right back up quickly. On Tuesday, less than 20 percent of the forecast area picked up a shower. Metro Airport was one such location where the high temperature of 95 degrees was knocked back to 82 degrees after an inch of rain.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Thermometers will again reach 90 degrees by late morning and top out near 95 degrees in the afternoon. Continued high humidity will result in a “feels-like” temperature over 100 degrees. Keep in mind, this is the more important number as it is what the body will sense. Look before you lock, stay hydrated and reserve physical activity outdoors for morning and evening if possible. One or two spots may briefly benefit from a cool-down shower with some isolated activity expected in the afternoon. Approximately 20 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area will receive rainfall. The best chance for one of those showers will be south of I-10. Overnight will be mostly clear and muggy with temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: The same forecast will be carried through the remainder of the week. Very little change is expected in highs, lows and feels-like temperatures. The rain coverage forecast may be adjusted slightly on a day-to-day basis but the area is well locked into the typical summer pattern.

The Tropics: Unorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Atlantic Ocean near North Carolina are associated with a weak, non-tropical area of low pressure. Environmental conditions could allow limited development of this system before it ejects out to sea.

THE EXPLANATION:

The summer pattern will continue across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. A weak ridge will continue to persist in the upper levels of the atmosphere as a trough moves across the Ohio River Valley. This feature should not be close enough to have a major impact on the local forecast. Again on Thursday and Friday, a ridge will strengthen across the region curtailing convection. Highs will continue to be in the mid 90s with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Dew points in the mid 70s will keep daytime feels like temperatures in the low 100s with overnight lows stopping in the mid 70s. Of course, heat advisory criteria is based on meeting a specific number, but falling a degree or two shy of that does not mean the same precautions are not needed. Late in the weekend, the upper level ridge will center over the Appalachian Mountains putting the local area in less of a subsidence region, which could mean higher rain coverage during the afternoons. Early next week, forecast models also indicate a disturbance moving west across the Gulf Coast which could bring even better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

--Dr. Josh

