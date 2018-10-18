Feed your nightmares: BK offers Halloween themed burger

Burger King is changing its menu in honor of Halloween.

The restaurant chain is releasing its "Nightmare King" next week. The sandwich will be available through November 1.

The burgers is topped with a green bun and comes with a quarter pound of beef, a chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, and onion.

Officials with Burger King say the sandwich is "clinically proven to induce nightmares." Customers can buy the scary sandwich for $6.39.

Are you brave enough to face your nightmares?

