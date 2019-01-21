Feed your anger: New Orleans bakery unveils ''No Ref'' cookie

NEW ORLEANS - Add it to the list of ways fans are coping with Sunday's loss. We now have sweets lamenting the missed penalty that may have cost the Saints a Super Bowl berth.

Haydel's Bakery in New Orleans is capitalizing on the painful NFC Championship loss, which could be attributed largely to a missed pass interference call in the final minutes of the game, in their own unique fashion. On Monday, the bakery introduced the "No Ref" cookie, featuring the visage of an NFL official with a line crossed through it.

The cookies have already taken off on social media, having been shared more than 1,000 times over the course of a few hours.

