Feds: Tropical Storm Lane still dangerous

HONOLULU (AP) - Federal officials say Hawaii residents shouldn't let their guard down now that a once-powerful hurricane that threatened the island state has become a tropical storm.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator says that although Lane is no longer a hurricane, tropical storms themselves can still be very dangerous.

Brock Long says during a briefing that "Hawaii is not in the clear from Tropical Storm Lane at this point."

Long says torrential rains will be the largest threat facing Hawaii during the next 48 hours.

Lane churned toward the island chain early this week as the most powerful type of hurricane measured: a Category 5. But upper-level winds tore the storm apart and, by late Friday, the National Weather Service had downgraded Lane to a tropical storm.