Feds suggest red snapper deal: weekends only, more days
NEW ORLEANS - As officials seek full recovery of the once disastrously depleted red snapper population in the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf states are considering a proposed compromise on a contentious three-day federal red snapper season for recreational anglers.
Louisiana and Alabama officials say the Commerce Department has told them that if the Gulf states close state waters to recreational redfish anglers on weekdays at least through Sept. 4, a weekends-only federal season could start as early as June 17.
As federal officials have cut the recreational season in federal waters, Gulf states have set much longer seasons within their offshore boundaries.
But federal officials say recreational anglers have regularly exceeded their quota.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meets Monday to consider the proposal. Alabama officials are seeking public comment.
