Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.
The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist.
The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic, and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.
