76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered

3 hours 29 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 6:12 AM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Post

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist.

The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic, and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days