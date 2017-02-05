75°
Latest Weather Blog
Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing
PORTLAND, Maine - U.S. officials say the oceanic whitetip shark's status in the wild warrants listing as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
Threats to the sharks include fishing throughout the world. Also, their fins are prized in Asian markets for use in soup.
Oceanic whitetips are found around the world, mostly in open water.
The National Marine Fisheries Service says the sharks are likely to become endangered in all or at least a significant portion of their range "within the foreseeable future."
The conservation group, Defenders of Wildlife, called on the government to list the species. Their listing would be the most widespread shark listing in the U.S. to date.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge turnout at tax-help event leaves many flood victims empty-handed
-
Local coalition collecting furniture to aid flood victims
-
Father found guilty for beating child to death in 2014
-
BRPD squad car involved in accident of Airline Highway
-
Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino