Feds: Man who kidnapped son in 1987 arrested

2 hours 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, October 26 2018 Oct 26, 2018 October 26, 2018 3:44 PM October 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC 4 Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Authorities say a Canadian man who kidnapped his toddler son during court-ordered visitation and went into hiding for 31 years has been arrested in Connecticut.
  
Federal officials say 66-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was taken into custody Friday in Vernon, Connecticut, after a relative told investigators in August that Mann might be living in Connecticut under an alias.
  
Authorities said the son's mother has been notified that her son has been identified and located.
  
Federal officials say Mann abducted his 21-month-old son, Jermaine, during a court ordered visit in Toronto on June 24, 1987. Authorities say Mann later changed his name to Hailee DeSouza and acquired counterfeit identification for him and his son.
  
Mann is detained. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
