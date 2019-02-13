58°
Feds: La. building inspector took bribes for favorable reports

Wednesday, February 13 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana building inspector is accused of soliciting bribes to ignore zoning violations and to falsify inspection reports.
  
News outlets report the U.S. attorney's office in New Orleans charged Alton McClinton with using the internet to commit a crime Tuesday.
  
Prosecutors say McClinton sought out and received bribe money from people he encountered in his job as an inspector for the Jefferson Parish's Inspection and Code Enforcement Department. Parish President Mike Yenni says McClinton resigned in January.
  
A bill of information says McClinton would issue reports reflecting that no zoning violation had occurred when one did in exchange for the payoffs.  Prosecutors say he would also issue inspection reports saying that buildings were up to parish code when he hadn't actually inspected them.
  
McClinton couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.
