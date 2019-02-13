62°
Latest Weather Blog
Feds: La. building inspector took bribes for favorable reports
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana building inspector is accused of soliciting bribes to ignore zoning violations and to falsify inspection reports.
News outlets report the U.S. attorney's office in New Orleans charged Alton McClinton with using the internet to commit a crime Tuesday.
Prosecutors say McClinton sought out and received bribe money from people he encountered in his job as an inspector for the Jefferson Parish's Inspection and Code Enforcement Department. Parish President Mike Yenni says McClinton resigned in January.
A bill of information says McClinton would issue reports reflecting that no zoning violation had occurred when one did in exchange for the payoffs. Prosecutors say he would also issue inspection reports saying that buildings were up to parish code when he hadn't actually inspected them.
McClinton couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
APSO: One dead, another injured in early morning shooting
-
One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Ascension Parish
-
Car catches fire at gas station on Old Hammond Highway
-
Spanish Town homeowners fear Airbnb could change historic neighborhood
-
Student shot near McKinley High Tuesday afternoon