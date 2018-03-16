71°
Feds: Inmate posted video online using contraband phone

1 hour 8 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, March 16 2018 Mar 16, 2018 March 16, 2018 3:01 PM March 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Earth
ATLANTA (AP) - An Ohio man locked up in Atlanta faces new charges after prosecutors say he posted a video online of himself using a contraband cellphone.
  
Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 30-year-old Joe L. Fletcher of Akron is charged with illegally possessing a communication device inside a federal prison.
  
Prosecutors say Fletcher, who had convictions for drug and gun charges, arrived at the federal prison in Atlanta in January. Later that month, they say, he posted a video on Facebook of a phone conversation with family and friends.
  
Prosecutors say he bragged about having the phone and called himself "a motivational speaker for gangsters." They say he also took credit for a 2010 killing in Akron.
  
His lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.
