42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feds, Exxon Mobil reach settlement over refinery fire claims

2 hours 12 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 9:55 PM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Federal officials say they've reached a settlement with Exxon Mobil on federal Clean Air Act claims arising from a deadly 2013 fire at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
  
Two workers died and 10 others were hurt in the April 17, 2013, fire, which erupted as workers used a torch to remove bolts from the top of a device called a heat exchanger.
  
The Irving, Texas-based petroleum giant agrees to pay a $616,000 civil penalty, hire an independent auditor to audit company procedures for opening such equipment as the heat exchanger, and purchase a hazardous material incident command vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service valued at $730,000.
  
The refinery is part of a complex near downtown Beaumont, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days