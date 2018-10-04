Feds designate 2 natural disaster areas in Louisiana

Photo: Shreveport Times

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Two Louisiana parishes are eligible for disaster assistance as a result of a recent drought.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, in a news release Thursday, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared Caddo and DeSoto parishes are contiguous to primary natural disaster areas in Texas. The Farm Service Agency says livestock producers may have suffered grazing losses in those areas and as a result are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from the FSA provided requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible areas have eight months from the disaster declaration date to apply for emergency loans to help cover losses.