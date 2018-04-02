Feds: Decision on key wetlands plan moving up almost 2 years

Photo: Restore the Mississippi River Delta - Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - The Army Corps of Engineers says it's advancing the permit decision date nearly two years for a key part of Louisiana's plan to rebuild shrinking wetlands.

The Corps had told state officials it could need until October 2022 to assess the environmental impact of a project to build land by sending Mississippi River mud and sand into open water. Monday, it said the new deadline is November 2020.

A conservation coalition called Restore the Mississippi Delta says the change is a significant accomplishment since wetland loss is measured by the hour.

Commercial fishermen say they may sue if the project is approved, arguing river water could spoil saltwater or brackish-water fisheries.

The governor said in January the Trump administration had agreed to speed up the project's permitting process.