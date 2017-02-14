60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feds: At least 6 tornadoes cause damage southwest of Houston

1 hour 38 minutes 47 seconds ago February 14, 2017 Feb 14, 2017 Tuesday, February 14 2017 February 14, 2017 8:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image from The Houston Chronicle

DALLAS - Residents of a coastal area southwest of Houston are cleaning up debris after severe storms, including at least six tornadoes, swept through the area.

At least six people were injured in Van Vleck, about 70 miles southwest of Houston, by a weak tornado rated by a federal survey team as of EF1 strength with winds of 86 to 110 mph. An EF2 tornado with winds of 111-135 mph caused extensive damage to subdivisions 27 miles southwest of Houston. A weak tornado also was confirmed in Wharton.

Elsewhere, more than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days