FedEx truck crumpled by freight train in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - FedEx says it's grateful that no one was seriously injured when a freight train hit one of its trucks in Franklin, Tennessee.



Fire officials say the truck was turning onto a private road with no arm crossing yesterday.



Reports say the train was sounding its horn as it approached. The 34-year-old truck driver was conscious and talking when he was taken to a hospital.



No one on the train was hurt.