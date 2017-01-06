35°
FedEx: Storm causes big problems at Memphis hub

January 06, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - Shipping giant FedEx says delays are possible for packages being delivered across the country Friday due to winter weather that has swept through its home base in Memphis, Tennessee.

The company posted a statement on its website saying FedEx Express experienced "substantial disruptions" at its Memphis hub overnight due to winter weather.

The company says "potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S." with a delivery commitment of Friday.

FedEx says it is "committed to provide service to the best of our ability." The company uses Memphis International Airport to send packages from its hub by air.

Customers can check the status of their shipments on fedex.com, or they can go to FedEx Service Alerts. Customers also can also contact FedEx Customer Service.

