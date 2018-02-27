Latest Weather Blog
FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA
NEW YORK (AP) - FedEx says it's sticking with the NRA and has not asked to be removed from the organization's website where members are offered corporate discounts.
The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company says it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.
But, it maintains that it is a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.
More than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association as public pressure builds following the Parkland, Florida massacre. They include Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham, Delta, and United Airlines, among others.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trial date to be set for Matassa bribery case
-
Emergency declared amid Louisiana flooding concerns
-
Restore LA home reconstruction begins for 70 identified homeowners
-
School district: Nothing questionable in reporting of gun at school
-
LDWF secretary proposes fee increase for hunting, fishing licenses
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana