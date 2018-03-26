Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook, get company info on yourself

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Trade Commission confirmed an investigation into Facebook Monday morning, sending the company's stock shares into a plunge.

The investigation comes amid questions about Facebook's practices related to users' privacy. Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm, got data inappropriately, ABC News reported.

Cambridge Analytica obtained data from a researcher who paid 270,000 Facebook users to complete a psychological profile quiz but was also able to gather information on users' friends as well.

About 50 million people were impacted, ABC News reported. Facebook keeps a trove of data.

