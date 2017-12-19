Federal suit filed in killing by Louisiana sheriff's deputy

File Image: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana sheriff's deputy faces a federal lawsuit over a fatal shooting in July.

The lawsuit Tuesday comes after a state grand jury declined to indict Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Holden Lafleur in the death of DeJuan Guillory.

The fatal confrontation happened after Lafleur stopped an all-terrain vehicle ridden by Guillory and his girlfriend, Dequince Brown. A state police investigation says Guillory complied with an order to lie on the ground, but struggled as Lafleur tried to handcuff him. It says Brown jumped on Lafleur's back during the struggle.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Guillory's mother and children, says Brown jumped on Lafleur only after Lafleur needlessly fired the first of three shots that hit Guillory.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.