Federal prisoner pleads to attempted escape

54 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 8:32 AM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A federal prisoner in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to trying to escape by climbing over a razor wire perimeter fence.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, in a news release, says 41-year-old Lucas Gregory Woodard, entered the plea Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of attempted escape. Joseph's office said Wednesday the plea becomes final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert G. James.

Authorities say Woodard and co-defendant 40-year-old Nicholas Bickel got ensnared in wire surrounding the Federal Correctional Center in Oakdale on Oct. 11, 2017. Staff had to pry open and cut the razor coils in order to remove the men. Each defendant faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 1.

