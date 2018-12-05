Federal officer faces charges after being shot by trooper

57°
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a federal law enforcement officer shot by a state trooper over the weekend faces an aggravated assault charge when he gets out of the hospital.
  
Meanwhile, a lawyer for the officer tells New Orleans news outlets that he pulled his gun because he was being followed by a group of juveniles early Sunday.
  
Elizabeth Carpenter says her client, 44-year-old Ronald Martin of Fort Knox, Kentucky, never heard a warning before being shot, and didn't realize he was shot by a trooper until investigators came to the hospital.
  
A state police news release says the uniformed trooper repeatedly identified himself as a law officer and fired only after Martin, a civilian agent with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, pointed the gun at him.

