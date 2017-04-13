81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

1 hour 19 minutes 55 seconds ago April 13, 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13 2017 April 13, 2017 11:48 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via KPLC

BATON ROUGE- A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself.

Court records released Thursday say the chief judge for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi of Louisiana to complete at least 90 days of substance abuse treatment due to the severity of her alcoholism.

Minaldi has been on medical leave since December.

Last month, a federal magistrate who is a longtime friend of Minaldi filed a lawsuit challenging her mental and physical capacity to manage her personal and financial affairs.

Court officials haven't explained why Minaldi was pulled off several cases, including one marred by mistakes in routine trial procedures.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days