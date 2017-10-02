Federal government to announce BR crime initiative Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Federal authorities have scheduled a news conference to discuss violent crime in Baton Rouge.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson will make a “significant” announcement regarding efforts to deal with violence in the city. The announcement will come around lunchtime Thursday. Officials would not discuss specifics Monday, but alluded to other agencies being in attendance at the news conference.

While it's not clear exactly what will be discussed, the news conference comes almost exactly a week since EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told WBRZ she was soliciting the help of State Police in dealing with escalating violence. 2017 is set to break violence records. Broome's interview – the first she conducted on such a plan – came after a violent night that saw numerous shootings and murders.

> CLICK HERE to read more/ watch more about the interview with the mayor

In the interview last week, Broome suggested she was meeting with State Police Monday. Details of any meeting have not been released as of this post.

Check back for updates.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz