Federal government gives $8 million for Pulse nightclub massacre costs

1 hour 13 minutes 9 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 2:22 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The federal government is designating $8 million to help victims and first responders to the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it was giving the money to the State of Florida to pay for grief counseling and reimburse the costs of running an assistance center after the massacre.

Gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack at the gay nightclub in Orlando last June 12.

The deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.

