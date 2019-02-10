53°
Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

1 year 4 months 2 days ago Sunday, October 08 2017 Oct 8, 2017 October 08, 2017 3:02 PM October 08, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. A similar declaration was issued for the state of Alabama.
  
Scott said that will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide any needed disaster assistance in the two counties, although there are no reports of major damage or deaths in the area.
  
As of midday about 6,800 electric customers were without power in Florida, the governor said.
  
Nate was a Category 1 hurricane when it came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, early Sunday, its second landfall after initially hitting southeastern Louisiana on Saturday evening. The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression by midday Sunday.

