Federal charges filed against man arrested for shooting 16-year-old

BATON ROUGE – The Acting United States Attorney Corey Amundson has filed federal criminal charges against a man who was arrested for shooting a 16-year-old in the head earlier this week.



The charges are filed against 45-year-old Octavio Bringas-Posadas for possession of a firearm prohibited by a person and illegal entry into the U.S.

According to U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringas-Posadas was removed from the United States to Mexico on Mar. 22, 2012 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some time after, Bringas-Posadas illegally entered bank into the United States and into Baton Rouge.

Additionally, the office states that Bringas-Posadas was allegedly inside a home alone with 16-year-old Darius Plummer when he was fatally shot. The shooting is still under investigation.

The investigation is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana; the Louisiana State Police; the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office; the U. S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance and cooperation of the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin R. Sanchez.

"Our prayers are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Be assured that our office will aggressively pursue violators of our federal firearm and immigration laws," Amundson said.