Federal buyout to be discussed at upcoming New Roads meeting

NEW ROADS - Harold Terrance is back home in the Pecan Acres community of New Roads to feed his dog. His pet was left behind when he evacuated due to flooding over the weekend.

"We have all flooded, not just me," Terrance said.

Terrance says Pecan Acres has flooded at least 17 times since he moved there in the 1970s. Now he's saying enough is enough.

Lisha Gremillion also lives in Pecan Acres; she can't remember how many times her home has flooded.

"It's sad they we have to walk to our homes in this filthy water."

Parish emergency officials have installed water pumps to remove the water and flood lights have also been brought in to help residents see at night.

And now there's more talk of a buyout, which entails the federal government coming in and buying homes that constantly flood. If that were to happen the residents would move away for good.

"The buyout that they are offering is a deal you can't refuse," Terrance said.

There is a meeting being held this week to discuss a buyout and relocation plan. Signs posted say residents should take the opportunity to sell their homes.

"It's time for us to come together as neighbors and decide that we need to leave this area," Gremilion said.

The meeting will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads at 6 p.m. Thursday.