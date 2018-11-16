55°
Federal agents seize fake Saints' jerseys, other products

Friday, November 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Homeland Security Department says it has seized more than six thousand counterfeit items in the New Orleans area, including fake Saints jerseys.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported that Homeland Security officials told reporters in New Orleans on Thursday about counterfeit items that also included pirated DVDs and music, counterfeit purses and phony Viagra. The items had a retail value of $800,000. Department officials said the items were taken during a month-long investigation of stores and flea markets.

Two people have been arrested but have not yet been charged. Officials warn counterfeit contact lenses and makeup could contain lead and heavy metals. They say some of the fake toys could be fire hazards. Officials stressed the importance of buying from reliable merchants.

