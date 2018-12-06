55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal agency probing accident that sickened Amazon workers

2 hours 59 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 2:30 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Federal officials will review an accident in which an automated machine punctured a can of bear repellent at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey, releasing fumes that sickened workers and sent two dozen to hospitals.
  
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's investigation into Wednesday's accident could take up to six months to complete.
  
Twenty-four of the workers were taken to hospitals, where most were treated and released later Wednesday. One woman who had been in critical condition was expected to be released Thursday.
  
About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville. Most reported difficulty breathing or burning in their throats or eyes.
  
Officials say the machine damaged the can containing a concentrated amount of capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers. The fumes were contained in one part of the building.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days