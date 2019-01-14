February food stamps to be made available by next week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says February SNAP benefits will be available early amid the partial federal government shutdown.

On Monday, the department said in a news release that February benefits will be available by Jan. 20. Officials acknowledge that these are not additional benefits but an early issuance of next month's.

Recipients are advised to budget their benefits accordingly.

More information can be found by clicking here.