Fe-Haka? LSU defensive lineman shares Polynesian tradition

Baton Rouge - The LSU victory over Georgia was monumental for the Tigers and there were so many special moments before during and after the game that you might have missed one of the best in your euphoria.

225 Magazine editor Mark Clement was there for a special family moment that now has over three million views online. LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko met up with his family before kick-off and his father Vili and brother VJ shared a traditional Polynesian chant with Breiden to encourage and inspire him against Georgia.

Monday afternoon the LSU lineman shared the history of the haka and what it meant to him to share that moment with his natural and Tiger family.