31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FDA warns customers about asbestos found in Claire's makeup

1 hour 24 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 5:55 AM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to use certain Claire’s cosmetic products because they may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Samples of the following products were tested:

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

According to the FDA, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. However, officials say asbestos is a known carcinogen and "its health risks are well-documented."

The FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products.

Claire’s has informed the FDA, that the company doesn't believe that affected products are still available for sale.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days